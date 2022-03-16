BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project N95 (Brooklyn, USA) is a national non-profit working to provide access to affordable and authentic respiratory protection for all through education, advocacy, and distribution. Offering both NIOSH certified & FDA Cleared N95s & Fit Test Kits, Project N95 carefully vets and supplies a variety of fits, shapes, sizes, brands and welcomes the inclusion of their newest safety partner.
"Project N95 is pleased to partner with Dentec Safety to offer our first elastomeric respirator. Project N95 appreciates the quality of production and the care Dentec takes to secure its supply chain. We also value the affordability and sustainability of high-grade protection that can be reused," said Anne Miller, Executive Director of Project N95.
Dentec Safety Specialists Inc. (http://www.dentecsafety.com), with a Canadian head office and manufacturing facility in Lenexa, KS specializes in PPE and Safety Equipment. A member of AMMA, NIOSH (CDC) certified, and Health Canada approved, the Comfort-Air®NxMD (Nx, No Exhalation Valve) designed for Healthcare workers and frontline applications, is the only elastomeric respirator available on Project N95.
Two-way filtration when breathing in and out, the Comfort-Air®Nx reusable respirator provides better fit and an air-tight seal for all face shapes and sizes. N95 and P100 filters can be disinfected, are reusable for one year (use dependant), contributing to 95% waste reduction and 90% cost savings versus disposable respirators. For a one-time purchase of $21.00, the Comfort-Air®Nx respirator replaces the need for disposable masks.
"In these unprecedented times, Dentec Safety is pleased to be in alignment with Project N95 and their commitment to high grade protection and more sustainable solutions. As a safety equipment and PPE manufacturer for 18 years it is imperative to further educate the end user on proper respiratory products and use of," said Claudio Dente, President & Cofounder.
About:
Project N95 Is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers and staff dedicated to protecting communities and the people who live and work in them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project N95 serves as a trusted and transparent resource, with established partnerships, comprehensive vetting processes and a mission to get PPE to people who need it as quickly as possible.
Dentec Safety Specialists Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of safety products in North America. Based out of Newmarket, ON Canada, with a respirator manufacturing facility in Kansas, raw materials are sourced from US manufacturers. Dentec supports the industrial, safety, food service, janitorial/ sanitation, automotive aftermarket, and healthcare sectors.
Contracted by the US Government, Dentec Safety received a multimillion-dollar PPE grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act, a $2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus bill provided by the US Federal Government), and a contract for 125,000 respirators with 500,000 replacement filters for distribution to US healthcare. Dentec Safety has shipped to Cook Islands, Australia, Italy, England, New Zealand and throughout the USA.
