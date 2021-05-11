Prometheus Laboratories Logo

 By Prometheus Laboratories, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Laboratories, Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader of precision healthcare, announced today multiple presentations and posters on precision-guided dosing and monitoring of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) at the virtual 2021 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) meeting, being held May 21-23. Along with clinical collaborators, Prometheus will present two oral presentations, one during a plenary session; and five posters, two named as Posters of Distinction. 

"The data presented at DDW this year represents our commitment to advancing precision-guided clinical testing to optimize individual treatment outcomes," commented Dr. Thierry Dervieux, Chief Scientific Officer. "It also underscores the value of our unparalleled biorepository and database in contributing to the development and validation of novel diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes."

The data presented at DDW will include:

  • A model-informed precision dosing tool for adalimumab which was developed and evaluated utilizing Prometheus Anser® testing on a clinical cohort of 7,755 IBD patients. Results point to the potential use of such a model to help improve dose optimization; and
  • Results from a study evaluating the combination of serum infliximab levels and an endoscopic healing index score with two Prometheus services, Anser and Monitr, in patients with Crohn's Disease (CD) to guide dose optimization. The data indicates the potential to allow clinicians to distinguish pharmacokinetic from pharmacodynamic failure, and thus guide therapeutic decision-making in patients with CD.

Presentations and posters highlighting data from Prometheus Lab at DDW 2021 are below:

Abstract

Title

Date/Time/Session

Oral Presentation





Plenary session

 780

HOST SEROREACTIVITY TO MICROBIAL

ANTIGENS IS ASSOCIATED WITH FUTURE

ONSET OF CROHN'S DISEASE INDEPENDENT

OF GUT BARRIER FUNCTION, SUBCLINICAL

INFLAMMATION, AND GENETIC RISK

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM EDT

Immunology, Microbiology & Inflammatory

Bowel Diseases (IMIBD) Section

Distinguished Abstract Plenary

Lecture Presentation

854

RISK OF IMMUNOGENICITY TO A SUBSEQUENT

THERAPY IS THE HIGHEST DURING THE FIRST

YEAR AFTER A SWITCH IN THERAPY IN

IMMUNOGENIC PATIENTS WITH

INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 5:30 PM to

7:00 PM EDT

Biologic and Disease Monitoring in IBD

Posters





Poster of Distinction

Su432

IMPACT OF THIOPURINE EXPOSURE ON

IMMUNOGENICITY TO INFLIXIMAB IS

NEGLIGIBLE IN THE SETTING OF ELEVATED

INFLIXIMAB CONCENTRATIONS

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:15 PM to

1:00 PM EDT

Therapeutic Monitoring

Poster of Distinction

Su457

DOES PREOPERATIVE SERUM USTEKINUMAB

CONCENTRATION PREDICT THIRTY-DAY

POSTOPERATIVE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS

WITH INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

UNDERGOING ABDOMINAL SURGERY?

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:15 PM to 1:00 PM EDT

Immunology‚ Microbiology & Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: IBD: Uncontrolled Therapeutic Observations in Humans Biologic

Su444

MODEL INFORMED PRECISION DOSING OF ADALIMUMAB BY INDIVIDUALIZED PHARMACOKINETICS IN A LARGE COHORT OF PATIENTS WITH INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:15 PM to

1:00 PM EDT

Therapeutic Monitoring

Su469

TUMOR NECROSIS FACTOR IMPACTS INFLIXIMAB CLEARANCE IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:15 PM to 1:00 PM EDT

Uncontrolled Therapeutic Observations in Humans Biologic

Su439

THE VALUE OF COMBINED SERUM INFLIXIMAB AND ENDOSCOPIC HEALING INDEX MONITORING FOR GUIDING INFLIXIMAB DOSING IN PATIENTS WITH CROHN'S DISEASE

Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:15 PM to 1:00 PM EDT

Therapeutic Monitoring

The complete abstracts can be found on the DDW 2021 website.

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories is a specialty clinical laboratory, which enables precision-guided care in Inflammatory Bowel Disease and other GI disorders. We discover, develop and commercialize testing services that help clinicians improve outcomes across the patient journey, from disease interception and stratification, to therapy selection, optimization and monitoring. For more information, please visit https://www.prometheuslabs.com, visit our virtual booth at DDW 2021, or engage with us on LinkedIn.

About Anser

Anser testing uniquely measures serum drug (infliximab or infliximab biosimilars, adalimumab, ustekinumab, vedolizumab) and antidrug antibody levels using a proprietary, drug tolerant, homogenous mobility shift assay technology. Anser testing aids in the assessment and optimization of biologic therapy management decisions.

About Monitr

Monitr is a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive, multi-protein serum biomarker test developed and validated to assess endoscopic disease activity in patients with CD. The test aids in distinguishing CD patients in endoscopic remission from those with active disease, providing an endoscopic healing index for objective evaluation of mucosal healing.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 914-1962

amy@juniper-point.com

 

