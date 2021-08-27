MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Believing that everyone deserves access to premier skincare and facial rejuvenation technology, Kayal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists has recently acquired the state-of-the-art, BeautiFill system by Alma Lasers, Inc. It is the first laser-based system designed to optimize the process, time and quality of autologous fat transfer for complete aesthetic contouring of areas such as the facial folds around the mouth, cheek area, hands, breasts and buttocks. BeautiFill combines laser, suction and fat processing into one simple step, allowing physicians to quickly harvest and process high-quality fat for immediate reimplantation to address volume loss. This innovative device is a closed system which also greatly reduces the risk of infection. BeautiFill is a device that integrates a laser into the liposuction process, allowing rapid but gentle fat removal. At the same time, it isolates the highly viable fat cells that can be used for immediate reimplantation to address volume loss on small to large areas. The laser loosens the fat cells from surrounding tissue without damaging them, which makes for the rapid harvesting of fat cells. Moreover, it has a uniquely designed collection system that isolates the fat from the aspirate, making this an all-in-one fat harvesting/fat grafting system.
"As the only dermatologic surgeon in Cobb County offering this technology, I plan to be a trainer for future providers in the state of Georgia. There is currently no other device on the market like BeautiFill, and we are excited to be one of the first to share it with our patients," says Dr. John Kayal.
More About John Kayal, MD:
Marietta dermatologist, Dr. Kayal is a native of northern New Jersey. He completed his internship at Yale University followed by a dermatology residency at Emory University. After residency, he pursued a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery. He is board-certified in dermatology and is a fellow in the American Academy of Dermatology as well as the American College of Mohs Surgery. Since 2003, Dr. Kayal has served patients from his Marietta dermatology office, where he maintains a strong commitment to providing the highest standard of care for many different medical dermatological conditions, as well as aesthetic and cosmetic services with a cutting-edge medspa. Dr. Kayal welcomes new patients and participates with most insurance plans.
Kayal Dermatology & Skin Care Specialists is located at 141 Lacy Street, NW Suite 200 in Marietta, GA. For more information about services offered please call (770) 426-7177 or text (478) 249-0370. Visit our website at https://www.nwgadermatologists.com/.
