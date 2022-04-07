Dr. Glashow is a top-rated, board-certified surgeon, who is trusted by professional and amateur athletes in treating orthopedic shoulder and knee injuries.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Find Local Doctors has selected Dr. Jonathan Glashow for this award as a result of his many five-stars, exceptional reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise. Dr. Jonathan Glashow brings leading-edge, advanced techniques to patients in NYC seeking treatment for their orthopedic and sports-related injuries.
Dr. Glashow is a sports medicine specialist and arthroscopic/sports medicine orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports injuries, cutting-edge joint treatments and complex injuries. With decades of experience working with professional NBA/NHL/NFL/Premier League sports teams and their players, as well as patients from all over the world, Dr. Glashow is one of the best orthopedic surgeons in the country. He focuses on providing superior medical care for elbow, knee and shoulder injuries and conditions, as well as restorative treatments for degenerative diseases. He offers advanced arthroscopic and minimally invasive open surgical procedures to treat a number of joint-related conditions. Widely respected for his application of groundbreaking techniques, Dr. Glashow's recently successfully implanted the first ACL repair surgery using BEAR® implant technology commercially.
"I pride myself on providing patients with highly personalized and comprehensive orthopedic care, so it is such an honor to receive this recognition," says Dr. Glashow.
More about Dr. Jonathan Glashow:
Jonathan Glashow M.D. received his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College and completed his residency at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City in orthopedic surgery. He earned subspecialty fellowship training in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute/UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Glashow is routinely consulted for his expertise on national broadcast television shows and in publications. He has been awarded numerous distinctions, including Castle Connolly's America's Top Doctors, New York Magazine's Best Doctors issue and he has been listed as one of New York Metro Area's Best Doctors every year since 2000.
Dr. Jonathan Glashow's New York City orthopedic practice is located in Midtown Manhattan at 737 Park Avenue, Suite #1A. To find out more information about Dr. Jonathan Glashow or to schedule a consultation at his orthopedic practice in NYC, please call (212)794-5096 or visit http://www.orthopedicsurgeonnyc.com.
