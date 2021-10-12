NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Frederick Buechel has once again been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Recipients of this award were nominated by their fellow doctors, and it is a highly selective list. Those who are among the very best in their specialties are chosen for inclusion. Dr. Buechel is an internationally renowned orthopedic partial and total robotic knee replacement surgeon. His specialized Manhattan practice, the Robotic Joint Center, treats many conditions, including early to advanced knee osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteonecrosis, meniscus injuries and cartilage injuries. Dr. Frederick Buechel is an expert in Mako™ robotic partial knee and total knee replacement and one of the world's most experienced users and an international surgeon instructor. Partial knee replacement is a subspecialty that Dr. Buechel has been a pioneer in with Mako™ Robotics for the past decade. Dr. Buechel performs outpatient Mako™ partial robotic knee surgery and outpatient or short-stay total knee replacement in New York City at Lenox Hill Hospital.
"It is always an honor to be recognized by my peers. Being included on a list with so many talented physicians as a 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, is quite the compliment," says Dr. Frederick Buechel
About Castle Connolly and America's Top Doctors®:
The mission of Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is to help consumers find the best healthcare. The top doctors who are listed in their books and website directory were nominated by peers in an extensive survey process of thousands of American doctors each year. These Top Doctors' medical educations, training, hospital appointments and disciplinary histories are rigorously screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be included in any Castle Connolly guide or online directory.
More about Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. M.D.:
Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. M.D., is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. He graduated from Rutgers University Medical School and attended Drexel University in Philadelphia for his orthopedic surgery residency. Dr. Buechel then completed his fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the founder of the Robotic Joint Center, located at Park Avenue and 71st Street in New York City and Taipei Postal Hospital in Taiwan.
Dr. Beuchel's NYC practice, Robotic Joint Center, is located at 737 Park Avenue 1C in New York, NY. For more information or to schedule a consultation please call 212-308-3089 or visit http://www.roboticjointcenter.com.
