NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) showcased this week a new study for a drug treatment to address metabolic acidosis in patients with kidney disease which significantly improved how patients felt and functioned.
"Effects of Veverimer on Serum Bicarbonate and Physical Function in Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease: Subgroup Analysis from a Randomized Trial" was showcased at NKF's annual Spring Clinical Meetings, a live-virtual gathering this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Metabolic acidosis is common in patients with kidney disease, is harmful, and needs to be treated, according to the authors of the study. The study will help add to the available strategies to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with kidney disease and alleviate its harmful effects
"In previously published studies of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) of various causes and with metabolic acidosis (too much body acid), veverimer increased serum bicarbonate, indicating improved metabolic acidosis, and improved how patients felt and functioned after 52 weeks of treatment," said Donald Wesson, MD, MBA, FACP, FASN of the Health and Wellness Center, Baylor Scott & White, Dallas.
"The current study examined how well veverimer improved metabolic acidosis and/or how patients felt and functioned in the portion of patients with diabetes," he said. "How well or if veverimer works in patients with diabetes is important because diabetes itself can adversely affect how patients feel and function and improvement of their metabolic acidosis alone might not improve how they feel and function."
Ongoing, longer-term studies will determine if veverimer treatment of metabolic acidosis yields additional health benefits and if these benefits are of the same magnitude in those with and without diabetes, Dr. Wesson said.
The important study was chosen from among hundreds of other discoveries presented at the Spring Clinical Meetings.
Kidney Disease Facts
In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and more than 90 percent aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end-stage renal disease (kidney failure).
