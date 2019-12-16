Promising Early Launch Metrics for AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to Help JAK Inhibitors Solidify Their Position as Second-Line Leaders in Rheumatoid Arthritis, According to Spherix Global Insights

As IL-6 inhibitor use in second- or later-line biologic/JAK therapy in RA declines and TNF class share remains flat, the introduction and positive early readout of the third JAK to market bodes well for the JAK inhibitor class.