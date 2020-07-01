HENDERSON, Nev., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these turbulent times and challenging phases of coronavirus, there is a dire need for healthcare products across the country. In a bid to address this need, Promo Direct has made a vital move by announcing the availability of sanitizers, PPE, safety items, and antimicrobial products.
The CEO of Promo Direct, Dave Sarro says, "There has been a huge spike in demand for healthcare and safety items." He adds, "Even though the COVID challenge continues, businesses are slowly reopening to maintain financial stability. This is a bold move. However, with the ongoing threat, organizations and communities need to be more cautious than ever. To show our support in the fight against COVID and limit the transmission of the virus, I believe it's the right time to introduce the necessary healthcare products."
He concludes by explaining, "As a responsible organization, we have doubled our efforts to provide the best health and safety solutions to combat this global health crisis. Our team is working round the clock to ensure that our supply chain continues to deliver these products to our customers."
PPE such as face shields and gloves are made from high-quality plastic materials and are designed to ensure optimum protection. Hand sanitizers are available in compact bottles and handpumps, with most of them featuring 60- 70% alcohol content to ensure all germs and viruses are killed. Another top of the line healthcare item that is made available is antimicrobial products. They are designed to ensure the rapid killing of bacteria, fungi, and viruses on contact. Safety items like protection kits and touchless sanitary keys are some unique inclusions on the list.
All the healthcare and COVID essential items are ideal for medical workers, first responders, patients, and general citizens. Keeping the current economy in mind, most of the healthcare and wellness products are either on sale or are available at affordable prices.
About Promo Direct:
Promo Direct was launched in 1991 with the idea of helping businesses grow with promo products. The company's main focus has always been to provide its clients with a unique and premium shopping experience, along with smart business solutions.
