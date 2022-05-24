Makers Nutrition has donated nearly $50,000-worth of sleep supporting supplements and pre-workout powder to LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry. Helping people calm their racing thoughts at night and boosting their energy during the day, the leading dietary supplement manufacturing partner wanted to give these products to those who could use them most.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition has donated nearly $50,000-worth of sleep supporting supplements and pre-workout powder to LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry. Helping people calm their racing thoughts at night and boosting their energy during the day, the leading dietary supplement manufacturing partner wanted to give these products to those who could use them most.
"Donating nutrient-dense, high-quality supplements to help individuals gain the sleep and energy they need is our way of giving back to those who are less fortunate," said Director of Sales and Business Development. "We hope to inspire other companies in the nutraceutical industry to donate as well."
This is Makers Nutrition's fourth year donating to LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry, an organization that truly delivers on its mission in helping others.
About LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry
LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry is a non-profit, evangelical Christian humanitarian organization, founded in 1987 by Dr. Lester Sumrall, to respond to God's challenge, "That my church in the third world does not die of hunger before I return." It is an organization focused on fighting hunger due to poverty, war, famine, and natural disasters. Feed the Hungry is dedicated to feeding the poor and hungry around the world, empowering the church worldwide. Feed the Hungry has delivered more than $200 million of food and supplies to hungry, hurting people in 94 nations around the globe. This organization also responds with emergency food and relief during disasters like the Japan tsunami, Haiti earthquake, Oklahoma tornadoes, Hurricane Sandy, and Syrian crisis.
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
