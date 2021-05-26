BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proov, a science-based hormone testing company and the leader in testing urine for PdG to confirm ovulation, is announcing today that it has received patent issue notification for a utility patent covering a method of determining that the fertile window is opened following a positive result for LH and determining that the fertile window is closed following a positive result for PdG when such results are observed on a lateral flow assay test. The patent further includes claims covering Proov's proprietary method of evaluating corpus luteum functionality by testing PdG levels in urine during the 7-10 day implantation window to estimate whether progesterone levels are sufficient in association with ovulation. As a first-of-its-kind patented method, Proov's IP will help women to better determine if hormones remain at ideal levels during this critical period of time, indicating healthy ovulation.
Progesterone is a critical hormone produced by the ovary after ovulation. One of the main roles of progesterone is to prepare the uterine lining for implantation. Without enough progesterone after ovulation, it can be more difficult for implantation to occur. However, prior to Proov - the only FDA-Cleared urine PdG test - no diagnostic test could assess ovulation quality to determine if a woman produced enough progesterone to confirm a healthy ovulation, giving her the best chance at successful conception.
Implantation typically occurs between 7-10 days after ovulation, and is therefore the critical time for women to take the Proov PdG Test in association with Proov's patented methods to receive best ovulation results. In fact, studies show that women are five times more likely to have a successful pregnancy if the hormone PdG (pregnanediol glucuronide, which is a the main progesterone metabolite in urine) is elevated during the implantation window, increasing live birth rates from 18.5% to 91.7%. Proov tests remain the only FDA Cleared tests to measure this progesterone metabolite (PdG) in a person's urine.
Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr Aimee states "At this point I have been using Proov tests in my practice for several years and they are an amazing non-invasive method for helping me diagnose defects and low progesterone issues.''
MFB Fertility's founder and CEO, Amy Beckley adds "It has been our mission since day one to offer new and important ways to measure and understand your body that aren't traditionally offered in a doctor's office. As our patented and patent pending new technologies demonstrate, we expect to continue modernizing women's access to useful diagnoses that are relevant to their bodies and their ability to get pregnant."
Proov Tests are available at Target, Amazon and proovtest.com and are used by doctors across the United States. They are non-invasive and cleared for home use, making fertility diagnostics more accessible to patients.
To learn more about Proov®, visit proovtest.com, and to learn more about PdG and the benefits of tracking it, visit https://proovtest.com/pages/faq.
MFB Fertility, Inc. developed Proov®, an at-home PdG test that measures the presence of progesterone metabolite PdG in urine to help a woman confirm that she has ovulated successfully. Originally co-founded in Boulder, Colo. by two women who both struggled to conceive, MFB Fertility was created to empower women to know more about their menstrual cycles, ovulation health, and PdG levels.
