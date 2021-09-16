BOULDER, Colo., Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proov, a science-based hormone testing company and the leader in testing urine for PdG to confirm ovulation, is announcing today that it has received patent issue notification for its third utility patent, protecting the use of a LH test to identify the opening of the fertile window and the later use of a separate PdG test to identify the closing of the fertile window. The patented method protects uses associated with Proov's soon to be announced app platform, Insight™. As a first-of-its-kind platform to detect analytes of progesterone and at least one other hormone or analyte in urine, Proov and Proov Insight™, in association with Proov's other patented methods, will help women to determine if hormones remain at ideal levels at various points during the menstrual cycle.
Progesterone is a critical hormone produced by the ovary after ovulation. One of the primary roles of progesterone is to prepare the uterine lining for implantation. Without enough progesterone after ovulation, it can be more difficult for implantation to properly occur. However, before Proov - the only FDA-Cleared urine PdG test - no diagnostic test could assess ovulation quality to determine if a woman produced enough progesterone to confirm a healthy ovulation, giving her the best chance at a successful conception.
Proov's third patent rounds out a robust intellectual property portfolio related to the testing of PdG in urine. This patent provides coverage for the use of two separate lateral flow assays, each configured to detect either an analyte of progesterone - PdG - or luteinizing hormone (LH), for separate use on different days of the menstrual cycle. The company anticipates the right to exclude others from using single hormone PdG and LH tests to predict and confirm ovulation in a way that identifies the opening and closing dates of the fertile window. This new technology makes testing easier for Proov users, who can use the latest technology to receive critical information related to their menstrual cycle more precisely.
"With this new patent, Proov will be able to expand beyond fertility to track and analyze menstrual cycle function, and open up new ways to navigate and improve cyclic hormone imbalances, '' says Amy Beckley, MFB Fertility's founder and CEO. This patent technology is a game-changer for those who are suffering from period problems or menopause symptoms."
Proov Tests are available on Amazon and proovtest.com and are used by doctors across the United States. They are non-invasive and cleared for home use, making fertility diagnostics more accessible to patients.
To learn more about Proov®, visit proovtest.com, and to learn more about PdG and the benefits of tracking it, visit https://proovtest.com/pages/faq.
About Proov
Proov® has developed an at-home PdG test that measures the presence of progesterone metabolite PdG in urine to help a woman confirm that she has ovulated successfully. Originally co-founded in Boulder, Colo. by two women who both struggled to conceive, Proov was created to empower women to know more about their menstrual cycles, ovulation health, and PdG levels. Don't just predict ovulation, Proov it! For more information, please visit https://proovtest.com/.
