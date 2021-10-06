OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, announces the acquisition of Pharmica Consulting, a life science consulting company that provides Project Management (PM) consulting solutions and proprietary operations software to pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the execution of clinical trials.
With an impressive network of project management experts and exclusive software solutions, Pharmica Consulting enhances ProPharma Group's portfolio of life science consulting services and provides an industry advantage with a suite of tools that allow clients to easily manage their trials, resources, and sites using today's latest technologies. This new partnership enables ProPharma Group to provide even more support to clients throughout the full product lifecycle as well as creates opportunity for Pharmica Consulting to extend their solutions globally, adding to the company's overall growth.
"This is a powerful combination of two highly complementary businesses," said Michael Stomberg, CEO of ProPharma Group. "We are confident this acquisition will come as a value-added partnership to our combined client base. In addition to Pharmica's trusted project management consulting solutions, they bring with them an answer to the industry's request for cloud-based tools that are affordable and easy to use. We are excited to offer these solutions to our clients globally."
ProPharma Group identified Pharmica Consulting as an ideal partner for providing both additional strategic project management services and a leading technology platform to support the evolving needs of BioPharma clients.
"Pharmica's experienced Project Managers have the know-how to best manage client drug development projects to deliver the best results. Joining ProPharma Group's team of subject matter experts brings an exceptional level of value to clients from strategy to execution," commented Eric Lake, Co-founder of Pharmica Consulting. "We look forward to working together to offer our clients a complete universe of services around clinical development and commercialization," added Pharmica Co-founder, Matt Kiernan.
About ProPharma Group
ProPharma Group is the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2001, ProPharma Group has more than 2000 colleagues worldwide providing solutions to complex challenges in a dynamic regulatory environment. With the mission to improve the health and safety of patients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality services throughout the full product lifecycle including regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, life science consulting, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services. For more information, please visit http://www.propharmagroup.com.
About Pharmica Consulting
Pharmica is a life science consulting company that provides Project Management (PM) consulting solutions and proprietary operations software to pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the execution of clinical trials. Founded in 2005, Pharmica's areas of expertise include global development and clinical operations, R&D operations, program management, pharmacovigilance, medical and regulatory affairs, and commercial operations. For more information, please visit http://www.pharmicaconsulting.com.
About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit http://www.odysseyinvestment.com.
