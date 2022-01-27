SALEM, N.H., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPhotonix Limited, a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 375nm laser to its Photon laser modules range. As a laser diode distributor as well as a laser module manufacturer, ProPhotonix has access to the latest in laser diode technology and has developed this new UV Photon laser module to address the increasing interest in UV lasers including applications such as UV curing and Particle measurement.
The UV Photon laser is a 375nm laser available in power levels up to 70mW and is well suited to UV curing applications that require fast curing from a very focused UV light. 3D Printing applications, many of which currently use 405nm lasers, could benefit from this compact 375nm laser. The shorter wavelength allows the use of resins which are not as light sensitive, reducing waste and the need to shield the resin from environmental light to prevent accidental curing. The laser also has the potential to take particle analysis applications to another level with the shorter wavelength allowing even smaller particles to be detected and measured.
With many thousands of Photon laser modules operating successfully in the field, and a wide range of optical options as well as CW and modulation options, the Photon laser modules are compact, reliable, and configurable to address a wide range of applications. Now available with adjustable optics as well as an enhanced boresight option, the platform offers easy integration as a final product or an ideal evaluation product should you need to validate laser technology within your system. ProPhotonix can partner with you to develop a customized laser module should your application have more specific requirements.
Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix UK, said "We are pleased to add this new UV option to the Photon laser platform. We believe the new 375nm wavelength combined with the reliability and configurability of the Photon laser platform offers OEMs a straightforward solution to integrate or evaluate UV lasers in their systems, enhancing their system performance."
About ProPhotonix
ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at http://www.prophotonix.com.
