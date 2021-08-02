CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paerosol's new micro-aerosol generator, or MAG, has been brought into Port Richey's Fire Station on Grand Boulevard to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic. Paerosol's MAG Unit creates a "dry fog" that produces no moisture when put into the air, and dwells throughout the air to kill up to 99.9999% of airborne and surface borne viruses, bacteria, and mold - including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or COVID-19. During the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic back in mid - 2020, Paerosol wanted to make sure that emergency personnel were protected from COVID-19 to make sure emergency workers could continue serving their community while staying safe.
Robert Amick, FSFA executive director, said his organization endorses the system for first responders to use, after having disinfected dozens of fire stations, restaurants, businesses, hospitals, schools, and first response vehicles.
"What got our attention was its ability to kill the coronavirus as well as its ability to kill airborne pathogens," Amick said. "It's pretty amazing and very simple to deploy it. We can put it inside the fire engines or the ambulances and it's so quick and efficient, we can do it call after call after call and keep everyone safe."
"It's amazing to see our product be used in these situations, to make sure our emergency workers are staying safe while keeping us safe."
- Steve Gareleck, CEO of Paerosol LLC
Paerolyte, or the liquid disinfectant used in the micro-aerosol generator, is an organic and non-toxic formula that has no chemicals or additives. The use of Paerolyte in the micro-aerosol generator allows for an even distribution of disinfectant throughout the space since the particles being dispersed are only .1 - 2 microns in size, allowing for penetration on hard surfaces such as a wood floor or even soft surfaces such as carpet or rugs.
About Paerosol - Paerosol is a platform which kills air and surface-borne mold, bacteria, and viruses at up to a 99.9999% rate of effectiveness. The Paerosol technology originated in the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("PNNL") which is managed and operated by Battelle Memorial Institute. As part of the Federal Lab Commission's ("FLC") efforts to commercialize federally owned technology within the private sector, Paerosol LLC (founded by Steve Gareleck, CEO and Scott Alderson, President) obtained the exclusive licensing rights to this disinfecting technology directly from Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Paerosol's proprietary Dry Spray technology allows for Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant to get into all corners and crevices of any space it's placed in. Paerosol has been successfully tested by US & Foreign Government Agencies. The United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency successfully tested Paerosol against bio-agents including simulates of Anthrax and Ebola, common civilian and hospitals pathogens such as E Coli and Salmonella, antibiotic-resistant microbes, and viruses including H1N1 (swine flu), H5N1 (bird flu), MRSA, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).
More details on Paerosol can be viewed here: https://www.paerosol.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PNNL-Paerosol-all-study-summary-from-BATTELLE-DoE.pdf
