LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProRehab Physical Therapy (ProRehab) is proud to announce its newest partnership with Dunn Physical Therapy (Dunn), a private and therapist-owned comprehensive pelvic health-focused Physical Therapy practice located in Louisville, Kentucky.
"My team and I have worked hard to grow Dunn over the past 20 years and we could not be more excited to continue this journey as part of the well-established ProRehab family," said Susan Dunn, PT, WCS, CEO and Founder of Dunn. "This partnership allows for continued growth and career opportunities for our staff, all while keeping our patients healthy and happy. We can't wait to see what the future brings!"
While patients will continue to see the same familiar faces at Dunn PT and offer the same pelvic programs, the clinical team will have greater access to the nationally recognized Physical Therapy education company, Evidence In Motion. This will allow the team to not only offer the same services but to improve them as well.
"We are excited to welcome Dunn into the ProRehab family," says CEO of ProRehab, Pat Wempe, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS. "Since opening our doors, our vision has been to positively impact the lives of patients by delivering the best care and results throughout all of our clinics and across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Our team is delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision and reach more residents than before."
This partnership makes 37 ProRehab clinics across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, further expanding the group's footprint.
Dunn Physical Therapy has two locations:
- 4042 Dutchmans Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
- 10321 Champion Farms Drive
Louisville, KY 40241
For more information about ProRehab please visit https://prorehab.com/. For more information about Dunn, or to meet with one of their expert therapists, please visit https://dunnptky.com/index.html.
About ProRehab Physical Therapy (PRPT):
ProRehab Physical Therapy (PRPT) is a Kentucky-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, PRPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit prorehab.com, or find them on Facebook at @prorehablou.
About Dunn Physical Therapy (Dunn PT):
Dunn Physical Therapy (Dunn PT) is a Kentucky-based, private physical therapy practice group that offers comprehensive pelvic health services to its patients. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Dunn PT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit dunnptky.com.com, or find them on Facebook at @DunnPTKY.
