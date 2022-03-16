MODESTO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners is pleased to announce the partnership with ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance of Southern California.
"I am proud that Joe and the ProSport team has chosen GBTP to partner with," said Brent Mack, Golden Bear's CEO "ProSport has a 30-year history of great patient care and looking forward to working alongside Joe and his team to further expand the ProSport brand in Southern California,"
For the last thirty years, ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance has been operating and delivering outstanding patient care behind the leadership of Joe Donohue and his exceptional team of clinicians. The clinical team is known for being leaders in orthopedic and manual therapy, performance training, and overall patient experience for patients of all ages in Orange County. Additionally, through this partnership, Golden Bear will be aligned with not only ProSport but the Hoag Orthopedic Institute, a top 30 best orthopedic hospital in US News & World Report's "2021-2022 Best Hospitals.
"Joining a group of like-minded individuals who share the same commitment to patient care and clinical excellence is an honor, and we are excited to join the Golden Bear Therapy Partners family," said Joe Donohue. "Having known Brent for many years, what the team is building at Golden Bear is something special, and I am proud to have our team become a part of it." I am excited to grow the ProSport Physical Therapy and Performance footprint in Orange County/Los Angeles and maintain the continuum of care and exceptional patient outcomes with our long-term relationship with Hoag Orthopedic Institute."
For Golden Bear, this will bring its California presence to 70 locations. The team continues to focus on high-quality partners as it continues to expand throughout California and the United States. This partnership signifies a growth platform to continue expansion plans throughout Orange & LA county with the ProSport brand. For more information about ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance, visit https://www.prosportpt.com/.
About Golden Bear Therapy Partners
Formed in 2019, Golden Bear Therapy Partners is a Physical Therapist led, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. GBTP has offices in Chicago, Illinois & Modesto, California, and operates over 130 clinics across 6 states. The company has an extensive network of partners that have been established leaders within their respective communities. The company strives to be the partner of choice for clinic owners looking for best-in-class support for growth, operational and back-office functions. To learn more, please visit http://www.gbtherapypartners.com.
