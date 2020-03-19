DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prosthetics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global prosthetics market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global prosthetics market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global prosthetics market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global prosthetics market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global prosthetics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global prosthetics market.
The next section of the global prosthetics report highlights the USPs, which include regulatory scenarios for prosthetics globally, prosthetics value chain analysis, and potential industry developments in the global prosthetics market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global prosthetics market. Key players operating in the global prosthetics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global prosthetics market report.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the sales/revenue generated by prosthetic products across all the regions during the forecast period?
- What are the key trends in the prosthetics market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2027 and which product will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
Research Objectives & Approach
The comprehensive report on the global prosthetics market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives of the study and health care compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the global prosthetics market. It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global prosthetics market, which includes analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the growth of the market.
Furthermore, Y-o-Y analysis with elaborate insights has been provided to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the prosthetics market. The next section of the global prosthetics market report highlights the USPs, which include regulatory scenarios for prosthetics globally, prosthetics value chain analysis, and key product launches, in the global market.
For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section further divided into small sections. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.
Revenue generated by key prosthetics manufacturers has been mapped to ascertain the size of the global prosthetics market in terms of value. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the prosthetics market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current prosthetics market with the help of the parent market.
The report analyzes the global prosthetics market in terms of product, indication, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2027 has been provided. These valuable insights would help market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investments in the prosthetics market.
Companies Mentioned
- Institut Straumann AG
- Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- BioHorizons Inc.
- Hanger Inc.
- Ossur
- Ohio Willow Wood Company
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Blatchford Group (Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd.)
