PTG-300 controlled hematocrit and reversed iron deficiency in patients receiving therapeutic phlebotomy, cytoreductive therapy or interferon

Results for 18 patients treated for up to 28 weeks, with safety monitoring in patients for up to one year, were presented today at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting