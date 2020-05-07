Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Initial Phase 2 Results with Hepcidin Mimetic PTG-300 in the Treatment of Polycythemia Vera

-- PTG-300 treatment demonstrates robust clinical response and provides clinically meaningful dose related control of hematocrit values on individual patient basis -- -- Results to be presented today by Ronald Hoffman, M.D., Director of the Myeloproliferative Diseases Program at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai --