NEWARK, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) will announce first quarter financial results after the NASDAQ market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Protagonist management will host a conference call to provide a corporate and R&D update at 5:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. PDT the same day.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Protagonist executives will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, May 7, 2020. To access the live call, dial 1-844-515-9178 (U.S./Canada) or 1-614-999-9313 (international) and refer to conference ID number 4597494. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com. A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 60 days.
About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. The Company currently has three different assets in various stages of clinical development. All three were discovered through the use of the Company's peptide technology platform. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the potential treatment of iron overload and related blood disorders, including hereditary hemochromatosis and rare diseases such as beta-thalassemia and polycythemia vera. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in Phase 2 clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with Crohn's disease as the initial indication. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the clinical development of PTG-200. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in clinical development for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and a Phase 2 study with PN-943 in ulcerative colitis study is planned.
Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.