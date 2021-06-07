NEWARK, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that management will host an investor conference call and webcast to provide a brief corporate update and discuss data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study evaluating rusfertide in polycythemia vera (PV), which was selected as an oral presentation at the European Hematology Association 2021 Annual Congress. The conference call will take place on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT (14:00 CEST).
The call will feature members of the Protagonist management team and Ronald Hoffman, M.D., Albert A. and Vera G. List Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, and Director of the Myeloproliferative Disorders Research Program at Mount Sinai Hospital, and a lead investigator of the Phase 2 study.
Featured Abstract
Rusfertide (PTG-300) Eliminates the Need for Therapeutic Phlebotomy in Both Low and High-Risk Polycythemia Vera (PV) Patients (S200; Kremyanskaya, et al). The oral presentation will be made available on demand to registered meeting attendees at ehaweb.org on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 CEST.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet. The call will be available to investors, members of the news media, and the general public.
To access the live call, dial (877) 870-4263 (U.S./Canada) or (412) 317-0790 (international) five minutes prior to the call and ask to be joined to the Protagonist Therapeutics call. A live and archived webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based investigational new chemical entities in different stages of development, all derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform.
Protagonist's pipeline includes rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic currently in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera (PV), a Phase 2 study in PV subjects with high hematocrit levels, and a Phase 2 study for hereditary hemochromatosis. Based on the feedback provided by the FDA and EU regulatory authorities, the Company plans to initiate a single, global Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide. The Company is also developing PN-943, an investigational, orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide currently in a Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication.
The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonists. Compounds included in this agreement are PTG-200, PN-235 and PN-232. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. PN-235 and PN-232, both second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates, are currently in Phase 1 studies.
Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, among other things, our plans to present updated rusfertide data at EHA and conduct a Phase 3 trial evaluating rusfertide for PV. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreements, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our discovery and development efforts, our ability to use and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.