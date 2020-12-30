Phase III BRIDGE open-label, switch-over clinical trial met key objectives for safety and efficacy Final analysis confirmed substantial improvement in renal function as measured by mean annualized estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR slope) in patients switched from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) A decline trend in patients' renal function on agalsidase alfa was attenuated and improved to be similar to normal renal function decline when switched to PRX-102