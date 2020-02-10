Protalix BioTherapeutics Presents Key Clinical Data of Pegunigalsidase Alfa for the Treatment of Fabry Disease at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium(TM) 2020

Phase I/II dose-ranging studies show high correlation between two Fabry disease biomarkers, supporting potential effectiveness of pegunigalsidase alfa in treating Fabry disease 12-Months on-treatment Phase III BRIDGE study interim data analysis indicates significant improvement in kidney function in patients switched from agalsidase alfa (Replagal®) to pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) Oral presentation given by Dr. David Warnock on design and methods of pivotal Phase III BALANCE study testing PRX-102 versus the currently used enzyme replacement therapy, Fabrazyme® for Fabry patients with declining renal function