DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market by Instruments (Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry), Consumables & Services, Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The protein characterization and identification market is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to increasing acceptance of personalized medicine, higher expenditure in R&D for drug discovery and development, technological advancements, and growth in proteomics research.
By product & service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein characterization and identification market
The protein characterization and identification market by product & service is categorized into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment is further divided into immunoassay consumables, mass spectrometry consumables, chromatography consumables, electrophoresis consumables, and other consumables.
The instruments segment is further divided into mass spectrometry instrument, chromatography instrument, electrophoresis instrument, label-free detection instrument, spectroscopy instrument, and other instruments. The services segment is further divided based on the applications such as drug discovery & development, clinical diagnosis, and other applications.
The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising availability of a wide range of reagents and the need for reliable, specific, and rapid detection of diseases at the early stages.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the protein characterization and identification market
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, geographical expansion by prominent market players, and increasing demand for high-quality analytical tools for protein analysis.
North America: The largest share of the protein characterization and identification market
North America accounted for the largest share of the protein characterization and identification market. Availability of funds for innovative technologies from government organizations, growing number of agreements and collaborations among large companies, and increasing R&D investments in proteomics research are the major factors driving the market growth in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Protein Characterization and Identification Market Overview
4.2 North America: Protein Characterization and Identification Market Share, by Product & Country (2020)
4.3 Protein Characterization and Identification Market, by Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
4.4 Protein Characterization and Identification Market Share, by End User, 2020
4.5 Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing acceptance of personalized medicines
5.2.1.2 Increased R&D expenditure for drug discovery and development
5.2.1.3 Technological advancements
5.2.1.4 Growth in proteomics research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High cost of instruments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging markets
5.2.3.2 Growing prominence of nanoproteomics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Dearth of skilled professionals
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 On the Protein Characterization and Identification Market
6 Protein Characterization and Identification Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Immunoassay Consumables
6.2.1.1 Immunoassay consumables to dominate the consumables market during the forecast period
6.2.2 Mass Spectrometry Consumables
6.2.2.1 Increased use of mass spectrometry-based approaches supports segment growth
6.2.3 Chromatography Consumables
6.2.3.1 Increasing demand for chromatography reagents and columns for protein analysis to drive segment growth
6.2.4 Electrophoresis Consumables
6.2.4.1 Increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis is driving the adoption of consumables
6.2.5 Other Consumables
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Mass Spectrometry Instruments
6.3.1.1 Mass spectrometry instruments hold the largest share of the instruments market
6.3.2 Chromatography Instruments
6.3.2.1 Advancements in HPLC for protein characterization drives the market growth
6.3.3 Electrophoresis Instruments
6.3.3.1 Simplicity and technological advancements in electrophoresis drive market growth
6.3.4 Label-Free Detection Instruments
6.3.4.1 Extensive use of label-free detection for biologic and new product development to drive the market
6.3.5 Spectroscopy Instruments
6.3.5.1 The ability of Ms to identify small amounts of protein from increasingly complex mixtures will drive segment growth
6.3.6 Other Instruments
6.4 Services
6.4.1 The Increasing Use of Protein Identification and Characterization Services by Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Boosts Segment Growth
7 Protein Characterization and Identification Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drug Discovery & Development
7.2.1 Increased Focus On Drug Discovery and Development Will Boost the Market Growth
7.3 Clinical Diagnosis
7.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases To Drive Market Growth
7.4 Other Applications
8 Protein Characterization & Identification Market, by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Increased Emphasis On Drug Development To Drive Market Growth
8.3 Academic Research Institutes
8.3.1 Increased Funding for Proteomic Research Will Drive the Growth of the Market
8.4 Contract Research Organizations
8.4.1 Increased Focus On the Development of Novel Drugs Driving the Market Growth
8.5 Other End Users
9 Protein Characterization and Identification Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Revenue Analysis
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7.1 Company Product & Service Footprint (20 Companies)
10.7.2 Company Product & Service offering Footprint (20 Companies)
10.7.3 Company Regional Footprint (20 Companies)
10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.8.1 Product & Service Launches
10.8.2 Deals
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Companies
11.1.1 Danaher Corporation
11.1.2 Merck KGaA
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.1.4 Agilent Technologies
11.1.5 Waters Corporation
11.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.1.7 Bruker Corporation
11.1.8 Perkinelmer
11.1.9 Shimadzu Corporation
11.1.10 Eurofins Scientific
11.1.11 Sartorius
11.1.12 Horiba
11.1.13 Qiagen
11.1.14 Vproteomics
11.1.15 JEOL
11.1.16 Promega Corporation
11.1.17 Cleaver Scientific
11.1.18 Serva Electrophoresis
11.1.19 Analytik Jena
11.1.20 Rigaku Corporation
11.1.21 LECO Corporation
11.1.22 Masstech
11.1.23 MS Bioworks
11.1.24 Advion
11.1.25 Creative Proteomics
11.2 Other Companies
11.2.1 Poochon Scientific
11.2.2 Tecan Group
11.2.3 Proteome Factory Ag
11.2.4 Applied Biomics
11.2.5 Bioproximity
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxqq5x
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-characterization-and-identification-market-by-instruments-consumables--services-application-end-user-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301382761.html
SOURCE Research and Markets