Protein Metrics received patents across several application areas - data compression, interactive analysis and intact mass reconstruction
CUPERTINO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software and part of the Dotmatics family of scientific R&D software, announced today the granting of three new US patents. The patent names and numbers are entitled: "Interactive analysis of mass spectrometry data (US #11,289,317)", "Data compression for multidimensional time series data US 11,276,204)", and "Intact mass reconstruction from peptide level data and facilitated comparison with experimental intact observation. (US 11,346,844 B2)"
This adds to the growing corpus of patents and underscores Protein Metrics' commitment to innovation and its position at the forefront of the field of protein analysis. The capabilities captured in these patents arise from researchers' acute need for novel tools to analyze a new generation of large molecules and biotherapeutics.
"Recent trends demand new ways of thinking about how to analyze, interpret, and share data: novel drug modalities, increasingly powerful instrumentation, global teams, and new paradigms in software architecture," said Eric Carlson, Ph.D., CEO of Protein Metrics. "Our broad and expanding patent portfolio comes from continual discussions with scientists and organization about their needs to address these areas."
In December, Protein Metrics was acquired by Dotmatics, the leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Protein Metrics supports hundreds of organizations worldwide with Byos® and Byosphere® Enterprise Platform for protein characterization. Protein Metrics supports collaboration across teams, projects, and geographies. Byosphere strengthens an organization's biotherapeutic knowledge and is available as an on-premise or a private-cloud deployment. With the ability to query data lakes, information is no longer siloed.
The organization has an extensive and growing portfolio of patents and intellectual property covering current products and extends into potential new application areas. (https://www.proteinmetrics.com/about-us#patents )
About Protein Metrics Inc.
Protein Metrics Inc. is a portfolio company within Dotmatics.
Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area.
For more information, visit http://www.proteinmetrics.com.
About Dotmatics
Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 employees dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.
Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://dotmatics.com.
