SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Proteomics Global Market – Forecast To 2026".
Product:
- Instruments
- Chromatography
- Electrophoresis
- Spectroscopy
- Blotting
- Protein microarray
- Flow cytometry
- X- Ray crystallography
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Others
- Consumables
- Chromatography consumables
- Electrophoresis consumables
- Spectrometry consumables
- Blotting consumables
- Protein microarray consumables
- X-Ray crystallography consumables
- Others
- Software and Services
- Proteomics services
- Sample preparation & purification
- Characterization
- Quantification
Application:
- Protein Biomarker Discovery
- Drug discovery, development & manufacturing
- Diagnostics
- Plant proteomics
- Others
End-User:
- Pharma & Biotech companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic and Research institutions
- Diagnostic companies
Geography:
- North America (U.S. and Rest of NA)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K. and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea and Rest of APAC)
- Rest of World (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Others)
According to IQ4I Research analysis, the proteomics global market is estimated to reach $27,670.3 million by 2026 growing at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Some of the factors like increase in use of proteomics in drug discovery, development and manufacturing, increasing demand for personalized medicine, early disease detection, diagnosis and treatment, technological advancements favoring adoption of proteomics, growing availability of funds for research, whereas, factors such as high cost of instruments and special research materials, maintaining consistency, reproducibility of result, lack of standardized workflow, complexity, lack of skilled professionals & data management options, ethical concern and regulatory issues are restraining the market growth.
The report covers business intelligence information such as analysis of average selling price (ASP), overall market share, market share analysis of major products, use of proteomics technologies in different application area, funding scenario.
Some of the major players in Proteomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.) Abcam (U.K.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.) and PerkinElmer (U.S.).
