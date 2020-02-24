Proteostasis Therapeutics and CF Europe Announce Completion of Patient Enrollment for CHOICES, the First-Ever Personalized Medicine-Based Study in Cystic Fibrosis

Ex Vivo Testing Phase Underway with Tissue Samples Collected from More than 500 Adult CF Patients; Enrollment Target Exceeded Clinical Testing Phase to Begin in 2H 2020 Company Expects CHOICES to Potentially Serve as the Basis for an MAA in 2021