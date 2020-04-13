BOSTON, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of groundbreaking therapies to treat cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced it has received Scientific Advice from the Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) on the CHOICES program for the treatment of people living with CF. The MEB is the Dutch regulatory agency responsible for assessing, monitoring and promoting the proper use of medicines. The Company believes that CHOICES is the first ever personalized medicine-based study in CF and will test PTI drug combinations in an ex vivo study and then in a clinical trial to assess the predictability of the organoid assay for clinical benefit.
In the meeting, the Company and the MEB discussed the development plan for PTI's triple combination of dirocaftor, posenacaftor and nesolicaftor in the Netherlands and across Europe. The MEB expressed support for PTI's personalized medicine approach and the goal of delivering effective medicines to patients who currently have no treatment options. The MEB also supported the expansion of the Company's personalized medicine approach in more common genotypes, including F508del homozygous and heterozygous patients.
"We are thrilled with the outcome of our meeting with the Dutch regulators who provided us with scientific advice as we move forward with clinical development of our proprietary triple combination in patients with rare genotypes," said Meenu Chhabra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Proteostasis. "This meeting marks an important step toward securing a clear path for the development and regulatory approval of the dirocaftor, posenacaftor and nesolicaftor combination throughout Europe."
In addition to the positive scientific advice from the MEB, PTI received a High Strategic Fit score from the Clinical Trials Network (CTN) for the HIT-CF – CHOICES protocol. The CHOICES protocol was assessed and scored by CF medical experts, experienced study coordinators, statisticians and trained patient reviewers across multiple domains and it has received the maximum rating in the domain of 'Fit with ECFS Strategic Priorities'. The European Cystic Fibrosis Society formed a Clinical Trial Network (ECFS-CTN) to enhance clinical research across 58 participating sites in 17 countries. Participating sites conduct only those CF trials that have been reviewed and accepted after the ECFS-CTN protocol review process.
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the Proteostasis Therapeutics team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function. For more information, visit www.proteostasis.com.
