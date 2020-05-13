BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of groundbreaking therapies to treat cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced that Proteostasis management will present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:55 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the RBC fireside chat will be available on the Investor Events page in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website, www.proteostasis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the presentation.
About Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the Proteostasis Therapeutics team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function. For more information, visit www.proteostasis.com.
