MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 30 of its directors to the position of managing director and four to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement.
"We are pleased to promote this group of managing and senior directors, whose deep expertise and commitment to finding innovative solutions have helped our clients navigate a very challenging year," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "As we have successfully adjusted to the new realities of a world disrupted by the pandemic, we can look forward to continuing to offer our clients transformative ways to grow and to solve their critical business problems."
New Managing Directors
Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Farid Abdelkader – New York City
Takuro Aoyama – Tokyo, Japan
Chris Benvenuto – Philadelphia
Brad Causee – Los Angeles
Jennifer Colburn – Chicago
Andrej Greindl – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany
Phillip Johnson – Dallas
Ann Koh - Singapore
David McIntosh – Melbourne, Australia
Tetsuro Okazawa – Tokyo, Japan
Shayla Russell – Houston
Seth Shrank – Chicago
Hellen Thomas – Canberra, Australia
Francis Zhang – Shanghai, China
Risk and Compliance
Thomas McQuade – New York City
Technology Consulting
Tjakko de Boer – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Jason Bowen – Chicago
Ghislaine Entwisle – Melbourne, Australia
Philip Greaves – London, U.K.
Corey Harrison – Chicago
Mithilesh Kotwal – Chicago
Kevin McCreary – Atlanta
Melanie Morrissey – Melbourne, Australia
Bob Zenker – Atlanta
Business Performance Improvement
Keith Anderson – Philadelphia
Erwin de Man – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany
John Garris – Houston
David James – Hong Kong
Ryan Neff – Atlanta
Addie Nickle – Houston
New Senior Directors
Risk and Compliance
Kisha Perkins – Washington D.C.
Technology Consulting
Dr Kall Loper – Dallas
Adam Steed – Salt Lake City
Tom Stewart – Chicago
In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 55 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.
"We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our overall meaningful rewards and recognition program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "This year's class of promoted employees are exceptional professionals who lead by example, demonstrate Protiviti's values of integrity, inclusion and innovation, and go above and beyond for our people and our clients."
About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.
Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.
Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.
