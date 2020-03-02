PHOENIX, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Patient Access announces its sponsorship of a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) training program in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27th-30th, 2020. This training incorporates a new successful treatment for active and inactive U.S. Military Service Members and others suffering from PTSD. The treatment is referenced as RTM (Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories). This PTSD treatment has helped over 500 Veteran patients with a high degree of eliminating post-traumatic stress and requires no prescription medication. Stephen Luke, CEO of Global Patient Access, stated, "This is the most exciting project our team has been a part of. We can't wait to share the RTM training with counselors worldwide to help the millions of people who are suffering from PTSD." Learn more about the RTM treatment at RTMTrainingCenter.com.
The RTM treatment involves a 3-session counseling approach and assistance path totaling no more than five hours of time for patients and has been tested in practice with a 90 percent success rate. Under a recent Veteran's Administration Federal contract, the Research & Recognition Project completed a successful RTM pilot training with the VA Readjustment Counselling Service counselors from the RCS Eastern Region.
The RTM training course involves a 4-day intensive training for participants, where the goal is to bring counselors to a comfortable competency level with their own approach and skill sets in delivering the RTM treatment. RTM is applicable to all types of functions and industries that deal with PTSD as a consequence of the job. That includes veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and civilians. All training sessions are provided by the Research & Recognition Project RTM Trainers, and licensed mental health providers can earn 24.5 CE credits by taking the training sessions and committing to successfully treat at least two Veterans after the RTM training has been received (note that participants should confirm their specific state requirements to apply CE credits). Learn more about the RTM treatment at RTMTrainingCenter.com.
Dr. Frank Bourke, Executive Director of the Research and Recognition Project, states, "We are grateful for Global Patient Access' sponsorship and its management team's involvement, as we believe together, we can make a massive impact on those suffering from PTSD."
Learn more about the Research & Recognition Project, a non-profit organization (http://www.randrproject.org/) and technology firm, Global Patient Access (https://www.globalpatientaccess.com/).