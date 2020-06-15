-One Course of Teplizumab Now Shown to Delay Insulin-Dependent T1D by a Median of Approximately Three Years Compared to Placebo- -Teplizumab Significantly Reversed the Decline in C-Peptide Levels Providing Further Evidence of Disease-Modifying Effect- -Extended Follow-up Results from the Pivotal "At-Risk" TN-10 Study Presented at the American Diabetes Association's 80th Scientific Sessions-