SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soulemetry, a provider of quality wellness products and services, today formally announced their launch of Soulshape, a web app that connects consumers and holistic practitioners. As a thought leader in their industry, Soulshape will enhance the customer's ability to search and select the ideal alternative wellness provider based on their individual situation and need.
Connecting open-minded customers with alternative energy healers – Soulshape is a new booking app, platform, and marketplace. The web-based app enables customers to find alternative wellness practitioners of different healing modalities, the platform provides holistic service providers tools to manage their business, and the marketplace enables providers to list services via an appointment scheduler for booking clients and processing payments. The platform also provides subtle energy workers business boosters and professional development tools to grow their professional brand.
"After spending years seeking and experimenting with various healing modalities around the world, I am thrilled to bring the culmination of my firsthand experience and research into this new holistic wellness web-based app. Finally, it will be easy to find different healing modalities specific for your needs regardless of your knowledge or level of sophistication. We are deploying tools to help guide customers to the right practitioner and healing session that will support their inner wellness goals and guide them along their soul journey." said Leslie Bennett, President and CEO of Soulemetry.
Soulemetry provides B2B and B2C wellness solutions in the emerging area alternative healing. By providing options for connecting with vetted alternative healers via the web app and in person, Soulemetry empowers customers to selected wellness practitioners with confidence.
Founded in 2021, Soulemetry, Inc. was designed to address the needs of an underserved market. Soulemetry focuses on selecting quality, vetted wellness practitioners for the alternative medicine seeker ensuring care for customer's specific healing needs in a responsible manner, regardless of their physical location. Soulshape is a division of Soulemetry, Inc. For more information, contact Leslie Bennett, CEO and Founder at 619-261-6865 or visit soulshape.app
