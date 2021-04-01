TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the development of proviral HIV-1 DNA drug resistance testing, clinicians can now incorporate this novel drug resistance technology to identify antiretroviral drugs that are active against the virus. This technology is needed because improvements in HIV-1 antiretroviral (ARV) drugs have led to therapeutic advances resulting in more patients with complete and sustained suppression of virus replication. In this setting of sustained viral suppression, HIV-1 proviral DNA drug resistance testing can be a useful tool to guide treatment adjustments or regimen switches that may be necessary due to adverse events, regimen intolerance or drug-drug interactions.
Therefore, it is critical to review the full ARV treatment history of patients prior to selecting a new treatment regimen. Information gained from HIV-1 DNA resistance testing, such as Labcorp's GenoSure Archive® assay, may be used in combination with historical plasma RNA resistance test results to guide regimen switching in the setting of viral suppression. This testing may also provide added information regarding archived drug resistance when prior resistance test results are unavailable or incomplete. Although originally intended for those patients who are virologically suppressed, the clinical application of proviral HIV-1 DNA resistance testing may extend to other patient scenarios.
Join expert speakers from Labcorp's Monogram Biosciences – Charles Walworth, MD - Associate VP, Medical Affairs and Education; Dusica Curanovic, PhD - Medical Science Liaison; Sharon Martens, MN - Medical Science Liaison; and Milka Rodriguez, PhD - Medical Science Liaison – in a live webinar on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2pm EDT to hear about the fundamentals of proviral DNA resistance testing, address common questions and provide insight into its application and usefulness in the clinical setting.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Proviral HIV-1 DNA Drug Resistance Testing: Your Questions Answered.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks