NORCROSS, Ga., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth can confirm that a PruittHealth – Grandview resident was transferred to an Athens area hospital with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19. This resident is considered a presumptive positive case, and the organization is awaiting formal confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PruittHealth is closely monitoring other residents currently experiencing symptoms at the facility and has notified all staff and residents. Upon displaying symptoms, residents were immediately isolated and proper protective equipment was issued to further safeguard our residents and partners. We have escalated our internal Alert Code to Red for this facility and implemented our enhanced infection control protocols, including increasing cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, ceasing visitation, and screening staff and residents daily.
Additionally, the facility will further restrict staff to only essential personnel and new admissions will cease. Only those who have been trained in infection control protocols developed by public health officials to identify the first signs of COVID-19 are permitted to work in the facility. We continue to communicate to staff that they should avoid contact with those who are sick and consult with a physician if they do not feel well.
We will continue to monitor the issue and its effects on our organization as we follow the latest public health guidance. Our Emergency Operations Center team of dedicated health care professionals is available 24 hours a day if you have questions about our protocols. Please contact us at 855-742-5983.
A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.