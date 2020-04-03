NORCROSS, Ga., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth is providing as much support as possible to its locations across the Southeast, especially to its internal Alert Code Red facilities. Nine of its skilled nursing facilities are currently operating under PruittHealth's Alert Code Red status, and the remaining facilities are under Alert Code Amber status. Visitation has ceased for all locations, and staff and patients are coping with their new normal during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are just a few of the many enhanced measures the organization has taken to help combat loneliness in patients and alleviate caregiver burnout:
- PruittHealth has received hundreds of prayers, words of encouragement, drawings, photos, and more through its Caring Cards initiative. The organization started this initiative to remind its patients that they are loved, and submissions are shared with every PruittHealth facility across the Southeast. For more information, please visit caringcards.pruitthealth.com.
- The PruittHealth Emergency Operations Center has scheduled more than 2,000 video chats to connect family members with their loved ones in PruittHealth facilities, since visitation is not permitted. Families may call the dedicated Emergency Operations Center team at 855-742-5983 – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Like all healthcare professionals, PruittHealth is in critical need of personal protective equipment (PPE) to best support their caregivers and patients. The organization has received numerous, generous donations of PPE from various sources and appreciates the community support. Homemade mask instructions are included on its Emergency Preparedness webpage for anyone who would like to send mask donations.
- The PruittHealth Hospice team is involved with many humanitarian projects in the communities to lend support, including providing supplies for handmade masks, delivering groceries to patients and local food pantries, and more.
- PruittHealth has partnered with Waffle House to feed its Metro Atlanta and Athens staff members, particularly at the organization's Code Red facilities, with the help of the Waffle House food truck. PruittHealth is grateful for this partnership, which has provided an opportunity to increase morale and recognize the relentless efforts of the PruittHealth staff. Check out the partnership here.
- Nearly 20 PruittHealth staff members have volunteered their services to be transferred temporarily to the organization's Code Red facilities, ensuring proper staff levels are maintained during this extreme time of need.
- PruittHealth offers new bonus incentives to staff members to ensure its locations remain appropriately staffed during this crisis.
In an effort to be as transparent as possible with its patients' families, caregivers and the community, the organization provides regular updates on its website and social media pages.
About PruittHealth
A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.