PSILO, a new sci-fi metaverse brand, reimagines a future where health utility and NFT storytelling collide. Together with Capital Rx, a health tech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and Wire Health, a cutting-edge health organization, Psilo is bringing the first unique way to use your NFTs to access the best prices for your prescription drugs into the metaverse.
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PSILO, a new sci-fi metaverse brand, reimagines a future where health utility and NFT storytelling collide. Together with Capital Rx, a health tech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and Wire Health, a cutting-edge health organization, Psilo is bringing the first unique way to use your NFTs to access the best prices for your prescription drugs into the metaverse.
"It's the first pharmacy solution at the intersection of web3, art, and narrative," states Scott Muir, MD advisor to Psilo. "In the future medication will be more accessible, and with enterpsilo.com, the future is now."
Created on May 2, 2022, this new card, powered by award-winning health tech innovator Capital Rx, can help patients save up to 90% on prescriptions. Simply present your card to the pharmacist to unlock discounts on most medications. "Our goal is to ensure that more Americans can afford their prescriptions, whether at the pharmacy counter or in the metaverse" said Sara Ganz, Head of the Discount Card product at Capital Rx, "This is the first prescription savings option built on a transparent pricing model, eliminating the high fees commonly and covertly passed on to both patients and pharmacies in traditional discount programs."
Michelle Bernabe, RN, Chief Innovation Officer at Wire Health, who designed the card, says the pairing of visionary blockchain projects, like Psilo, and disruptive health tech companies, like Capital Rx, are necessary collaborations for practicing a more just future. "Imagining new, compelling realities through science fiction dares communities to take action alongside brave business models and build better systems today."
This groundbreaking NFT enabled prescription solution was also supported by Hershey, PA based health and welfare consulting firm BenefitsDNA.
Web Links:
Psilo: https://www.enterpsilo.com
Wire Health: https://wire.health
Capital Rx: https://www.cap-rx.com
Media Contact
E-mail: Michelle Bernabe | 626-899-9547
E-mail: Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421
About Capital Rx
Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit http://www.cap-rx.com.
About Wire
Wire Health is a relentlessly creative healthcare company leveraging technology to deliver value-based care solutions and positive systemic healthcare change. Wire Health's first objective is optimizing mental health outcomes through personalized holistic care delivered with compassion. For more information, visit https://wire.health.
About Psilo
Psilo is a Sci-Fi Multimedia Company that starts with an NFT 3D avatar collection of 3 species of uber-unique characters. However, Psilo is not just an NFT collection– it's a movement. We're taking amazing 3D art, a web3 platform dedicated to supporting mental health and creating a sci-fi franchise. NFTs are just the beginning of the Psilo empire. For more information, visit https://www.enterpsilo.com/.
Media Contact
Michelle Bernabe, Wire Health, 1 4146260120, michelle.bernabe@wire.health
SOURCE Wire Health