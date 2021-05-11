LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Psoriasis Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Psoriasis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Psoriasis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Psoriasis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.
Some of the imperative takeaways of the Psoriasis Market Research Report
- A slew of companies such as Dermavant Sciences, Abbvie, Astellas Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Jannsen, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Pharma, Akros Pharma, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bausch Health, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and others are developing Psoriasis therapies to influence treatment arena.
- Biologics have emerged as highly potent treatment options in Psoriasis patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, are not tolerated owing to adverse effects, or are unsuitable owing to comorbidities. The first biologic agent for the indication is the tumour necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist etanercept (Enbrel; Amgen), which was approved in 2004.
- Etanercept was followed by two other TNF inhibitors in the Psoriasis market: infliximab (Remicade; Merck & Co./Janssen Biotech) in 2006 and adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie) in 2008. Humira and Enbrel further got their label expanded, including the fingernail psoriasis in adults in 2017 and plaque psoriasis in children aged 4-17 in 2016, respectively for, Humira and Enbrel.
- The latest entry in the anti-TNF market for Psoriasis has been CImizia (UCB), approved by the FDA in 2018. Cimzia is the first Fc-free biologic of its kind approved by the FDA to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
- Ustekinumab (Stelara; Janssen Biotech), which binds to the p40 subunit that is common to both IL-12 and IL-23, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009, whereas secukinumab (Cosentyx; Novartis) was approved by the FDA in January 2015 as the first IL-17A-specific humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis.
- The FDA has approved two more therapies targeting interleukin-17 (IL-17) receptors, namely Siliq (brodalumab) and Taltz (ixekizumab).
- The IL-23 molecules are the latest and improved treatment line for Psoriasis, while IL-17, IL-12/23, TNF-Alpha, and conventional oral medicine are older methods of treatment. IL-23 has an efficacy advantage over the anti-TNF molecules, and this will help expand Psoriasis market share at a faster pace. Tremfya (guselkumab; Janssen), approved in 2017, became the first approved biologic therapy that particularly stops only IL-23, a cytokine that plays a vital role in Plaque Psoriasis.
- The approval of Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn; Sun Pharma) in 2018 marked the second approval in the IL-23 molecules. The latest entry into the IL-23 molecules category is Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa; AbbVie) and was approved in 2019 by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.
- For more severe psoriasis, phototherapy combined with systemic oral drugs such as methotrexate, acitretin, or cyclosporine is typically prescribed. The anti-inflammatory drug apremilast (Otezla; Celgene), a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, became the first new oral Psoriasis treatment. It was approved in the United States in September 2014 and Europe in January 2015.
- The Psoriasis pipeline scenario for topical therapies presents three candidates, out of which Tapinarof and ARQ-151 are in the phase III stage, whereas PF-06700841 is currently in the phase II stage of clinical development.
- The Psoriasis pipeline is showing early promise with several therapeutic candidates at different stages of clinical development. Many new Psoriasis therapies are in development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action.
For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Psoriasis Drug Market Analysis
Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease that is characterized by the presence of papules and plaques occurring mostly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, but is not limited to these areas.
According to DelveInsight's estimates, Psoriasis affects males and females equally globally. The total prevalent cases of Psoriasis in adults in the United States were 8,241,909 cases in 2020. There were 6,593,527 cases for mild to moderate Psoriasis and 1,648,382 cases for moderate to severe Psoriasis in the same year.
The Psoriasis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:
- Prevalence of Psoriasis in Pediatrics
- Prevalence of Psoriasis in Adults
- Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis
- Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis
- Location-specific Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis
Get a sample copy of this report: Psoriasis Market Size Landscape
Although there is no cure for Psoriasis, there are multiple effective treatment options. Topical therapies have been the first-line choice for the Psoriasis treatment, mainly mild to moderate cases and are applied to the skin. Topicals decrease or normalize excessive cell reproduction and lessen inflammation caused by Psoriasis. There are various effective treatment therapies for the disease, many of which can be purchased over the counter (OTC). Nevertheless, some therapies are only available by prescription from the health care provider.
A range of agents is available for the symptomatic treatment of Psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate Psoriasis usually receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, inhibit cell proliferation and promote keratinocyte differentiation. These cases can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy.
Major topical agents include corticosteroids, retinoids (tazarotene), and calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus), vitamin D analogues (calcipotriene or calcitriol), and combinations (calcipotriol plus betamethasone dipropionate). Calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate cutaneous foam halobetasol propionate, and tazarotene has expanded the treatment options of topical therapy in several countries.
Psoriasis market dynamics will be drifted positively in the coming years due to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030, as there are several shortcomings in the pharmacologic treatment available to treat Psoriasis patients. Several companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatments and devices.
Psoriasis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players
- Bimekizumab (UCB4940): UCB Pharma
- Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company
- Tapinarof (DVMT-505): Dermavant Sciences
- ARQ-151: Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165): Bristol-Myers Squibb
- PF-06826647: Pfizer
- Sonelokimab: Avillion / Merck
- PPC-06: Arbor Pharmaceuticals/Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- KD025: Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
- PF-06700841 (Brepocitinib): Pfizer
- BI 730357: Boehringer Ingelheim
- JTE-451: Akros Pharma
And several others.
Scope of the Psoriasis Market Insight Report
- Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).
- Psoriasis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Psoriasis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)
- Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Psoriasis: Dermavant Sciences, Abbvie, Astellas Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Jannsen, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Pharma, Akros Pharma, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bausch Health, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and several others.
- Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
- Analyst's View
Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Psoriasis Treatment Market Size
Table of Contents
1
Psoriasis Key Insights
2
Executive Summary of Psoriasis
3
SWOT Analysis for Psoriasis
4
Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance
5
Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview
6
Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population
7
Total Diagnosed Psoriasis Prevalent Population
8
Country Wise-Epidemiology of Psoriasis
8.1
The United States
8.2
EU5 Countries
8.2.1
Germany
8.2.2
France
8.2.3
Italy
8.2.4
Spain
8.2.5
The United Kingdom
8.3
Japan
9
Psoriasis Treatment and Management
10
Psoriasis Unmet Needs
11
Psoriasis Marketed Drugs
11.1
Humira: Abbvie
11.2
Stelara: Jannsen
12
Psoriasis Emerging Therapies
12.1
Tapinarof (DVMT-505): Dermavant Sciences
13
7MM Psoriasis Market Analysis
14
Psoriasis Market Outlook by Country
14.1
The United States Psoriasis Market Size
14.2
EU-5 Psoriasis Market Size
14.2.1
Germany Market Size
14.2.2
France Market Size
14.2.3
Italy Market Size
14.2.4
Spain Market Size
14.2.5
The United Kingdom Market Size
14.3
Japan Psoriasis Market Size
15
Psoriasis Market Drivers
16
Psoriasis Market Barriers
17
Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement
18
Appendix
19
DelveInsight Capabilities
20
Disclaimer
21
About DelveInsight
Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Psoriasis Market Share Report
View Related Reports
DelveInsight's Mild To Moderate Plaque Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Chronic Plaque Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Moderate Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Plaque Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Psoriasis Vulgaris - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Severe Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Contact Us:
Shruti Thakur
+1(919)321-6187
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psoriasis-market-to-exhibit-promising-growth-at-a-cagr-of-5-6-in-the-united-states-during-the-study-period-20182030-states-delveinsight-301288502.html
SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP