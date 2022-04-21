New program extends Collaborative Care Model training to more healthcare professionals and promotes integrated physical and behavioral healthcare
PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Psych Hub, Magellan Healthcare, and NeuroFlow jointly announced the launch of a new online course called Collaborative Care focused on the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM). This course addresses the high demand for collaborative care education from providers who wish to offer more integrated behavioral and physical healthcare.
"Psych Hub is grateful for the relationships that we have built with Magellan Healthcare and NeuroFlow and the joint efforts that led to this launch. The Collaborative Care Model course is another example of Psych Hub's mission to develop behavioral health educational resources so that society can better identify, respond to and address mental conditions," said Marjorie Morrison, CEO, Psych Hub.
The course was developed by clinical experts at Psych Hub, Magellan and NeuroFlow. It introduces professionals to the Model, including core concepts and methods of implementation, through five modules that offer learning tools such as roleplay videos, instructive animations and interactive assessments. The course can fulfill CME and CE requirements for clinicians.
After completing the course, healthcare professionals will be able to:
- Summarize key concepts and practices of CoCM
- Discuss effective administrative and clinical planning strategies to implement the Model
- Analyze the required components of incorporating CoCM interventions into a primary or specialist care setting
In October, Magellan and NeuroFlow launched a Collaborative Care Management product for health plans and provider practices. "NeuroFlow and Magellan will be using this course to train professionals involved in the implementation and delivery of CoCM, including primary care physicians, care managers, psychiatrists and administrative leaders," noted NeuroFlow's Head of Clinical Operations Matt Miclette. "The need for proven approaches to integrated care is at an all-time high; we're really proud of this initiative and its potential to increase understanding and adoption of collaborative care." Treatment within the primary care setting is a key strategy to addressing behavioral health access related to the estimated shortage of 250,000 mental health professionals in the United States by the year 2025.
"As the nation faces a mental health crisis, we must creatively address the issue of availability of providers, and support non-behavioral health providers in delivering quality care for mental illness and substance use disorders," said Caroline Carney, M.D., Magellan Healthcare's President of Behavioral Health and Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health. "Bringing together Magellan's deep experience in behavioral health and clinical solutions complemented by NeuroFlow's high-tech application and Psych Hub's educational resources, we can support primary care providers in identifying and treating members before damaging outcomes occur."
About Psych Hub: Psych Hub, the world's largest mental health education platform, was co-founded by Marjorie Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy. Psych Hub believes mental health is health, and good health starts with education. It provides mental health education resources so that society can better identify, respond, and improve the mental health of patients, colleagues, friends, and family members. Psych Hub's robust library of over 1000 proprietary educational assets, includes courses, written, videos, podcasts, and shareable content. Visit http://www.psychhub.com for more information.
About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit http://www.magellanhealthcare.com
About NeuroFlow: NeuroFlow assesses and triages people with behavioral health conditions to get them to the right level of care, providing high-tech and high-touch support for populations that would typically fall through the cracks in today's healthcare system. Proven to drive better clinical and financial outcomes for hundreds of leading health systems, payors, and military organizations covering 14 million individuals, NeuroFlow's platform combines consumer engagement with enterprise-level care management software to support behavioral health at scale. To learn more, visit http://www.neuroflow.com
