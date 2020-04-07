MEDINA, Ohio, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych360, a leading provider of psychiatric care to long-term care facilities in the Midwest, now is offering telepsychiatry and video visits in order to mitigate loss of care continuity for patients during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Our top priorities remain the health and safety of our patients and providers during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nicole Coniglio, co-founder and CMO of Psych360.
"In the long-term care space in particular, where interaction with families and outside providers has been heavily restricted, it is important to continuously look after the mental health of our patients. Our new telepsychiatry platform allows us to continue seeing our patients without disrupting their daily routines."
Psych360 telepsychiatry video visits are available for both new and existing patients to help manage the psychiatric needs of patients in long-term care facilities. They also are available to service patients from primary care and other clinics across the Midwest to offer crucial mental health care in this unprecedented time.
Psych360 video visits can be scheduled on the company website at psych360.org or by calling the company directly at (330) 536-3746.
About Psych360
Psych360 is one of the largest providers of psychiatric care services in the long-term care space in the Midwest. Their services are available in long-term care buildings across multiple states and in primary care practices.
