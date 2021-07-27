  • By PsiloThera

Psilothera announces the launch of its $5 Million Crowd Fund Campaign at www.startengine.com/psilothera

HENDERSON, Nev., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PsiloThera, Inc. is a pioneering Life Sciences Company developing Psilocybin ("Magic Mushroom") based Drugs and Therapies is thrilled to announce the launch of a $5 Million crowd fund campaign on StartEngine.com.

PsiloThera-  Psychedelic Health Care Innovation Leading a Paradigm Shift in Mental Health Care.

The Journal of American Medical Association- "JAMA PSYCHIATRY" reported in a 2020 study that a treatment of Psilocybin "Magic Mushrooms" works much better than usual ant-depressant medications.

John Atanasio, Psilothera CEO has stated, "Psychedelics show great promise and have emerged as the next frontier in Mental Health Care. Breakthrough Medical Research and Groundbreaking Psilocybin Legalization is happening when the World needs it most."

PsiloThera's Clinical Focus Is Mental Illnesses including: Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Eating Disorders & Addictions and Cognitive Diseases & Neurological Disorders such as Alzheimer's, Dementia and Autism.

PsiloThera's Vertical Business Model includes; Fungi Grow (Psilocybin & Medicinal), R & D, Drug & Nutraceutical Development, Tele-Mental Health Platform, and PsiloThera Treatment Centers.  

Armed with a Battle Tested Management Team of Visionary Science, Medical, Mental Health & Technology Experts, the company's focus is to treat  Vets, 1st Responders and those suffering from  treatment resistant Mental Illnesses.

PsiloThera's Drug Development  process utilizes: Quantum Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our proprietary Psilocybin based therapeutic formulations in development shall target the 5-HT 2A receptors. We shall also create a "Natural Plant Based Psilocybin Portfolio" based on (20) species of Psilocybe Cubensis.

StartEngine.com is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. Start Engine's spokesperson is Shark Tank's TV show personality, "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary.

For Crowd Fund Information: www.startengine.com/psilothera 

Source & Contacts: www.psilothera.com  John@psilothera.com  sara@startengine.com

 

