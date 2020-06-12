PTC Therapeutics Announces 2-year Data from Part 1 of SUNFISH and New Data from JEWELFISH Trials for Risdiplam in Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

- Risdiplam significantly improved motor function after 24 months of treatment in people aged 2-25 years with type 2 or 3 SMA in SUNFISH Part 1 - - Preliminary 12-month data in the JEWELFISH study in previously treated patients demonstrated increases in SMN protein levels - - Data presented at Virtual CureSMA Conference -