SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that it will hold a series of virtual deep dive webinars discussing its therapeutic platforms and programs. The first webinar in the series will discuss its Bio-e platform on Friday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Bio-e platform deep dive will provide an overview of the Bio-e platform and its novel scientific approach to treating central nervous system (CNS) and non-CNS diseases. Bio-e platform technology will be reviewed in detail and prior clinical results for its lead compound PTC743 will be highlighted. Expectations for upcoming trials will be outlined, including potential registrational trials for PTC743 in refractory mitochondrial epilepsy and Friedreich ataxia (FA) and a Phase 1 trial for a second compound, PTC857, targeting GBA Parkinson's disease as its first indication.
The webinar can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-9216 (domestic) or (973) 935-8152 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the webinar and providing the passcode 3978766. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webinar and will be archived for 30 days following the webinar.
About the Bio-e platform
The Bio-e platform is based on a family of enzyme targets, oxidoreductases, that are critical to the generation and regulation of energy key to disease pathology in the CNS and other organ systems. The platform utilizes expertise in electron-transfer chemistry to modulate key biological processes beyond the reach of current drug development approaches. The lead compounds from the Bio-e platform, PTC743 and PTC857, target the enzyme 15-lipoxygenase, a key enzymatic hub that regulates the inflammation and oxidative stress that underpin mitochondrial disease and CNS pathology. Two pivotal studies will be initiated with PTC743 in the second half of 2020: a Phase 2/3 trial in refractory mitochondrial epilepsy is expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2020 and a Phase 3 trial in FA is expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2020. PTC743 has been evaluated in over 400 patients with duration of exposure up to 10 years and has been reported to be safe and well-tolerated in over 450,000 cumulative dosing days. A Phase 1 trial of PTC857 targeting GBA Parkinson's disease as its first indication is expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2020.
About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.
