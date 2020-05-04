NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Health Solutions, the largest public health nonprofit serving New York City, announced today that it is offering its employees a breakthrough technology, the COVID-19 Medical Brain®, to monitor and manage their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Medical Brain®, an app created by healthPrecision, combines the power of AI with medical expertise, including the latest guidelines from the CDC and the health departments of New York State and New York City (DOHMH). A support system that's available 24/7, the COVID-19 Medical Brain® provides accurate, up-to-date, and real-time guidance to healthcare and other essential workers in monitoring for potential COVID-19 symptoms and disease status. It also guides workers to take the appropriate actions to protect their health and reduce exposure for colleagues and families they serve, in compliance with NYC's DOHMH and New York State's DOH.
"Our dedicated public health professionals are working tirelessly to ensure all New Yorkers have continued access to the supportive services they need, including health insurance enrollment, SNAP benefits, WIC services, maternal and child health programs," said Lisa David, President and CEO of Public Health Solutions. "The COVID-19 Medical Brain® is an important assistant that helps our employees assess their COVID-19 exposure and status, and guides them in taking the necessary actions to stay healthy and protect the people they interact with each day. By equipping our employees with technology and resources to support their health, we are better positioning our team to continue to serve our clients, who need our support more than ever."
Eyal Ephrat, MD, CEO and cofounder of healthPrecision, said, "We are honored to partner with Public Health Solutions to place this critical technology into the hands of our public health heroes, the women and men serving New York City's families. As this crisis continues, we are committed to making the COVID-19 Medical Brain® available to bolster the safety of those in healthcare and those protecting and serving our communities."
How it works:
The COVID-19 Medical Brain®, available on Apple and Android devices, is personalized and available 24/7 for each employee during the entire length of this crisis. It communicates with the employee in natural language and gathers essential information about symptoms, exposure, testing results and underlying health conditions – assuring the right actions are taken if the employee develops COVID-19 related symptoms or actual disease. As an advanced decision support engine, the Medical Brain® tightly follows the current CDC and health departments of New York State and New York City (DOHMH) guidelines.
Who can use it?
- Healthcare Workers: In response to the crisis, some states have issued regulatory actions, requiring hospitals to monitor and report employees' COVID-19 exposure, symptoms, and status on a daily basis. These regulations provide specific guidance on how healthcare workers should act when having COVID-19 related symptoms or develop different stages of the disease. The Medical Brain® automates these guidelines and assures easy and widespread compliance by healthcare workers.
- Essential Workers: Similar to healthcare workers, states have issued guidance for essential workers to monitor their symptoms. The Medical Brain® automates these guidelines and assures easy and widespread compliance by essential workers.
- Employees: The COVID-19 Medical Brain® is available to companies to help them reopen their businesses and bring workers back safely. The COVID-19 Medical Brain® assists employees with symptom and exposure monitoring, and guides them to medical care or support, when needed. Information is shared with a company command center for a real-time, company-wide view of employee COVID-19 risk – with actionable information for workforce management and troubleshooting for as long as the COVID-19 risk lasts.
Highlights of the COVID-19 Medical Brain®:
- Accurate snapshot of each person's clinical status with respect to COVID-19;
- High precision guidance on isolation, precautionary measures and medical care based on current CDC and health departments of New York State and New York City (DOHMH) guidelines; and
- Company command center and census reports for an overview of worker health status to help support administrators with planning and troubleshooting.
About Public Health Solutions
Public Health Solutions is dedicated to removing health disparities among New Yorkers by supporting the most vulnerable to achieve optimal health. It improves health outcomes and helps communities thrive by providing services directly to vulnerable, low-income families and supports 200 community-based organizations through its long-standing public-private partnerships. It focuses on a wide range of public health issues, including food and nutrition, health insurance, maternal and child health, sexual and reproductive health, tobacco control, and HIV/AIDS. Visit www.healthsolutions.org to learn more.
About healthPrecision
healthPrecision is committed to breakthrough changes in healthcare and population well-being through innovative technology that helps people improve their health long-term. It created the Medical Brain®, a clinical decision support app used by medical professionals and patients, which combines the power of advanced AI and medical expertise to deliver precise and personalized evidence-based care to each patient. healthPrecision's team of 70+ physicians and nurses, data science specialists, machine learning and software engineering combine their skills to create leading decision support systems for the industry. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, healthPrecision added the COVID-19 module to the Medical Brain®'s portfolio of medical specialty modules to serve those in the midst of the situation – our healthcare heroes and those who protect and serve the public. For further information, go to www.medicalbrain.com.
For further information, including media inquiries, please contact:
Public Health Solutions
Contact:
Hillary Wasserman
Genevieve Friedman
(212) 784-5726
(212) 784-5709
healthPrecision
Contact:
Lauren Arnold
215-873-7486