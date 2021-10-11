WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voting is now open for MedVet's Shelter Surprise contest which will award three deserving shelters cash prizes to support the important work they do to save pets. Out of more than 6,000 nominations, 10 animal shelter and rescue organizations were chosen as finalists, and it's now up to the public to decide which organizations will receive cash prizes.
"We are honored to collaborate with many animal shelters and rescues that are working to save pets and place them with loving families," said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet. "These facilities are often under-resourced for the important work they are doing. With the impacts of COVID-19, many shelters and rescues are in even greater need of support, so we are excited to be able to raise awareness for them while also offering some funds."
Throughout September, individuals nominated deserving shelters and rescues for the contest, and now the public is invited to cast their votes for the organization they would like to see win the top prize. Voting is open from Oct. 11-25 at bit.ly/ShelterSurprise2021. The organization with the most votes will receive $2,000, the second-place organization will receive $1,250, and a third winner will receive $500. Winners will be announced on Oct. 27, and the funds will be awarded to the winning organizations during National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week which takes place Nov. 7-14.
The 10 finalist organizations are:
- Animal Friends Humane Society located in Hamilton, OH.
- Friends Furever Animal Rescue located in Jerome, ID.
- His Hands Extended Sanctuary located in St. Paris, OH.
- Hospets located in Marysville, OH.
- Medina County SPCA located in Seville, OH.
- Metairie Humane located in Metairie, LA.
- Misfit Hounds located in Hampton, TN.
- New Leash on Life Chicago located in Chicago, IL.
- Shenango Valley Animal Shelter located in Hermitage, PA.
- Undercover Angels Animal Rescue located in Saginaw, MI.
For more information about the contest and to vote for your favorite shelter or rescue, visit bit.ly/ShelterSurprise2021.
About MedVet:
MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet's empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 400,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.
