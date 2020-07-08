LEXINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, announced that Sensory Cloud, which licensed the rights to the Company's NasoCalm proprietary formulations (PUR003 and PUR006), plans to commence commercial sales of FEND in September 2020. FEND is the Sensory Cloud brand name for NasoCalm, an over-the-counter (OTC) nasal hygiene product that is comprised of sodium chloride and calcium chloride salts. NasoCALM was designed to provide, among other potential benefits, an ability to suppress the exhalation of droplets of airway lining fluid, which can transmit airborne infection.
Pulmatrix's development data and additional data generated by Sensory Cloud utilizing its Nimbus delivery device were recently published in the Quarterly Reviews of Biophysics Discovery, demonstrating a reduction in airborne particles in exhaled air over time following FEND administration. Taken together, these data demonstrate that FEND provides potential hygienic benefit which may augment current social distancing and hygiene measures for addressing COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens.
"Scientists at Pulmatrix spent years developing and optimizing NasoCALM, which Sensory Cloud plans to market this Fall as the FEND OTC hygienic product with its Nimbus delivery device," said Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix. "Based on Pulmatrix and Sensory Cloud data, we believe FEND could be an important new option to provide effective hygiene for virus control in the current global healthcare crisis. We are excited about the potential benefit that may emerge with worldwide distribution and availability and look forward to Sensory Cloud's commercial launch."
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline is initially focused on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor in lung cancer. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.
