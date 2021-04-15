LEXINGTON, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on PUR3100, Pulmatrix's orally inhaled dihydroergotamine (DHE) therapy for the treatment of acute migraine, on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time.
The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., F.A.H.S., Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and Stephen Silberstein, M.D., F.A.C.P., Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Tepper will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with acute migraine. Dr. Silberstein will talk about DHE therapy and the potential advantages of new DHE therapies in development.
Dr. Russell Clayton, Pulmatrix's Strategic Advisor and Medical Director, will then discuss the PUR3100 development plan and pre-clinical data. Ted Raad, Pulmatrix's CEO, will also provide a brief corporate overview, including the business strategy behind PUR3100, a dry powder iSPERSE formulation of DHE for pulmonary delivery to treat acute migraine. PUR3100 is currently in pre-clinical investigation as an orally inhaled migraine therapy with Phase 1 and Phase 2 data anticipated in 2022.
A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here.
Stewart J. Tepper, M.D., F.A.H.S. is a Professor of Neurology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He is Director of the Dartmouth Headache Center in the Department of Neurology of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire. Dr. Tepper received his undergraduate degree cum laude in the study of the nervous system/psychobiology from Yale College, New Haven, Connecticut, and attended Cornell University Medical College in New York City. He completed his Neurology residency at the Longwood Area Harvard program, Boston, Massachusetts, and has been board certified in Headache Medicine since 2006.
Dr. Tepper has been Director of the Scottsdale Headache Symposium CME course of the American Headache Society from 2008 to 2020. He was Editor-in-Chief of the journal Headache Currents and Associate Editor for the journal Headache from 2012-2020. He has published more than 430 peer-reviewed manuscripts, editorials, and books on Headache Medicine. Dr. Tepper serves on the Executive Board of Directors and is the Corporate Liaison for the American Headache Society. He serves on the AHS Education, Exhibits, Finance, and Scottsdale Headache Symposium Planning Committees. He also serves on the Governance Committee and Board of Directors of the American Migraine Foundation.
Stephen Silberstein, M.D., F.A.C.P. is Professor of Neurology and Director of the Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA; one of the few academic centers in the country focused on migraine. He is involved with migraine research and clinical trials and is the author of over 400 peer-reviewed publications.
Dr. Silberstein is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Neurology, and the American Headache Society (AHS). He also served the AHS as President, Treasurer, and as a member of its Board of Directors. He is the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by AHS and is Chairman within the World Federation of Neurology and President of the Philadelphia Headache Society.
Dr. Silberstein is the senior editor of the 8th edition (and the upcoming 9th edition) of Wolff's Headache and Other Head Pain, Associate Editor of Cephalalgia and CNS Drugs, and a present or prior member of the Editorial Board of Headache, Cephalalgia, Acta Neurologica Scandinavica, Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychology, and Topics in Pain Management.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for serious lung diseases such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA") and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"), as well as neurologic disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
