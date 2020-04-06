Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Statement on COVID-19

CHICAGO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several media reports of cases of pulmonary fibrosis resulting from COVID-19 disease have raised important questions in the pulmonary fibrosis community. Patients who are infected with COVID-19 may develop pneumonia and progress to severe respiratory failure, termed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), which requires life support with a mechanical ventilator. In a subset of those COVID-19 ARDS survivors, lung fibrosis develops.
Post-ARDS fibrosis and pulmonary fibrosis that occurs in interstitial lung disease (ILD) have distinct differences. ILDs are chronic and progressive in nature. Post-ARDS fibrosis typically is not progressive, but nonetheless can be severe and limiting. The recovery period for post-ARDS fibrosis is approximately one year and the residual deficits persist, but generally do not progress.
The possibility of shared mechanisms of fibrosis between ARDS cases and chronic ILDs raises the potential that therapies that treat ILDs could also be beneficial for COVID-19 associated lung disease.
However, at this time, there is no known cure for pulmonary fibrosis regardless of its cause.
