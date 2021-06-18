SILVER SPRING, Md., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) received two EXCEL awards for outstanding communications and marketing efforts from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) AM&P Network.
PHA received a Gold award for its 2020 advocacy/awareness campaign, Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month: disCOVER PH. PHA also received a Bronze award for its 2020 COVID-19 pandemic response.
"It is an honor to be recognized among so many organizations, including large, well-established associations," PHA President and CEO Matt Granato said. "PHA's outstanding communications team deserves these awards for its talent and commitment to educating our patient and caregiver members, health care professionals and the general public about pulmonary hypertension, a rare, life-threatening disease."
The EXCEL awards are the largest, most prestigious program to recognize excellence and leadership in association media, publishing, marketing and communication. The AM&P Network named 240 winners in 82 categories. Winners were selected by more than 80 peer judges.
