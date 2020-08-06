BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulpdent is a family-owned medical device company that has been serving dentists and their patients for 73 years. The Boston-area dental manufacturer has released a short video about how company management and employees have responded to the ongoing health and safety challenges posed by COVID-19.
The company behind ACTIVA BioACTIVE, Lime-Lite Enhanced, Embrace WetBond Pit & Fissure Sealant and other popular dental products has steadily continued operations throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We see that COVID-19 has made a big impact on the global economy," says International Export Manager Wonder Yang, "and we want you to know that Pulpdent cares and we are standing right beside you."
Despite the obstacles facing the dental industry and the economy at large, Pulpdent has remained committed to providing the highest quality products for dentists and their patients. "One of our greatest strengths lies with our team of employees," explains Production Manager Kou Chang, adding that Pulpdent's "commitment to continuing to bring you the quality products that you have come to know and expect has not changed."
The video features testimonials from workers across the organization. Representatives from shipping to sales describe the ways they are staying safe by following CDC guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and working remotely when possible.
